Mission Impossible Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie Teases a New Addition to Tom Cruise's Upcoming Sequel, Says It Could Be an Exciting Casting Coup

Mission Impossible: Fallout star cast (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission Impossible 7 is one among the many Hollywood releases whose production is halted amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. While the team is adamant on grabbing this opportunity to better their prep, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie in his recent interaction dropped a major hint about a possible addition to the film's already big star cast. During his recent Mission Impossible-focused podcast Light the Fuse's 100th episode with Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell (new addition), the filmmaker teased the listeners about a new addition that he's personally excited about. Tom Cruise Teams Up With NASA - Elon Musk To Film First Ever Movie At International Space Station.

"There is someone we were talking to before the world blew up. An actor I was very excited about. I don't know where that is, because we had talked days before [the shutdown] and it was an incredibly exciting casting coup," he said without divulging any more details. Even Atwell was unaware of this addition and kept wondering who the actor might be.

While the sequels would see the familiar characters of Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Balfe reunite with Cruise, Captain America: The First Avenger actress, Hayley Atwell is the recent addition to the film's star cast. Speaking about her role in the film, McQuarrie excitedly revealed that the team encounters this other destructive force of nature in the form of Hayley. Tom Cruise Is Too Old for Action Says ‘Jack Reacher’ Novelist Lee Child.

The filmmaker also elaborated on how he wanted all the film's characters to have an emotional arc in these upcoming sequels. "When we went into making Fallout, I said to Tom, 'I really want to make this more of an emotional journey for [Cruise's character Ethan Hunt],'" recalled McQuarrie. "Going into this, I said, 'I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc. ... I just want the movie to have more feeling across the board," he explained.

With the coronavirus lockdown imposed all over, Paramount has decided to push ahead the release date of its seventh instalment to Nov 19, 2021, with the eighth instalment following in 2022.