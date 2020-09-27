Samuel L Jackson will be heading a web-series centred on his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Nick Fury. The actor had wrapped up his contract with Captain Marvel but appeared in two more subsequent films, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame. As per a report by Variety, the actor has struck a new deal and will play the lead in the web-series about Nick Fury for Disney+. He has played the character for TV in a handful of episodes of Agents of Shield. WandaVision Trailer: Did You Notice This Captain Marvel Character in the First Promo of MCU's Disney+ Hotstar Series?

The timeline of the web-series is not set. If it's set in the modern-day world, then you can also expect Cobie Smulders to reprise her role of Maria Hill. The character deserves more attention.

In the past, David Hasselhoff has played the role of Nick Fury in a TV movie, which was supposed to work as a backdoor pilot for a full-fledged TV series about the super spy. But plans did not materialise after the movie aired. Lady Gaga To Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as X-Men's Emma Frost?

Nick Fury has joined the line of ambitious projects at Disney+. The streamer will release WandaVision this year, which will tie in directly with the upcoming film, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. A web-series titled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has been delayed due to the pandemic. Loki, She-Hulk, What If, Ms Marvel have been announced.

MCU has big plans for the upcoming phase. Rumour has it, in Captain Marvel 2, the titular superheroine will be at loggerheads with Spider-Man. Lady Gaga is rumoured to be joining the MCU as X-Men's Emma Frost.

