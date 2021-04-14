Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together are couple goals. Right from making us believe in the power of love to always flashing positive vibes, the pair is literally one of the most loved duos in showbiz. Even when it comes to their work, the two stars have been always vocal about how each of them inspires one another. Now, in the latest interview with L'Officiel USA, while promoting his latest album Spaceman, Nick went all unfiltered about his eternal muse. Priyanka. BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says It’s Great Time To Be a Cartoon in COVID-19 Era.

Expressing about the same, he said, "I'm not shy to admit that it's the source of much, if not all, of my inspiration when I write. I feel really lucky to have her as a muse and that support pushes me to keep writing; she is omnipresent for me. We stay together as much as possible to accumulate as much time as possible for those moments when we know we inevitably have to separate." Aww, so cute!

For the unaware, Nick and Priyanka's got married after dating for a year or so at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. Currently, the couple is in London where Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming projects and the same goes with Nick. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 8 Bold Photos of the Power Couple That Are Too Hot to Handle!

Recently, the two were also spotted at the 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) where the actress was presenting an award. Meanwhile, workwise, PeeCee has many projects lined up which includes Text For You, the upcoming series Citadel and more. Stay tuned!

