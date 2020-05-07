Nurse Appreciation Week: Mark Wahlberg Talks About How His Mother Became a Nurse While Taking Care of 9 Children

Mark Wahlberg with Mother (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Martian actor Mark Wahlberg took a moment to thank the nurses, the frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that his mother used to be a nurse and how he holds a huge appreciation for the work the health care professionals do. It was during the onset of Nurse Appreciation Week in the US, when Mark, along with the mayor of Los Angeles, delivered meals to nurses of the city’s children’s hospital. Mark Wahlberg Gets A Cute Quarantine Makeover From His Daughter Grace And Even Queer Eye Got Nothing On Her.

"It's fitting that on this day, the start of Nurses Appreciation Week is my mom's birthday," the actor said. "My mom gave birth to 9 children. I don't know if you guys have ever seen the Wahlburgers TV show but my mom always steals the show and she's doing that again today."

He continued, "It's her birthday after giving birth to 9 kids, she put herself through nursing school to work at the very same hospital where she gave birth to all of us." Spenser Confidential Movie Review: Mark Wahlberg Starrer is Run Down by Predictability But Winston Duke's Performance is the Saving Grace.

Check Out Mark Wahlberg's Video Here:

Mario Lopez Was Also At The Event:

"I’ve always had a huge appreciation for what my mom did and for what people do in public service. I know not enough people in my community express that appreciation enough, but my appreciation for law enforcement, for first responders, firefighters is just astronomical," he concluded.