It's been so many years since we ever saw the members of the popular band One Direction perform together on the stage. The boy band, which was very famous amongst the 90s kids, decided to split due to personal conflicts and broke the hearts of many. But while Zayn Malik has completely cut ties with the boys, we often spot Naill Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson hanging out or keeping in touch with each other. A few days ago, Niall and Harry were even spotted going on a hike together. Former One Direction Members Harry Styles and Niall Horan Attending the Eagles Concert in London Together Has Twitterati Going Crazy.

Naill and Harry hang out often and whenever their pictures surface on the internet, their fans go crazy over it. Something similar happened when a Twitter user posted a picture of Harry and Niall getting ready for the hike. While their faces were covered with masks, the fan recognised the two and shared the exciting news with everyone on social media. The pictures were taken on February 2, 2021.

The picture went viral in no time and people started to anticipate if it was Harry and Naill actually or not. Fans went on to share their happiness on seeing the two together. Both the boys were dressed casually where Harry opted for an orange sweatshirt and black shorts while Naill was dressed in an all white casual ensemble. Many even speculated that the two met to celebrate Harry Styles which falls on February 1.

NIALL AND HARRY REUNITED IM SCREAMING! THEY WENT HIKING TOGETHER! NARRY FOREVER LIVES ON! pic.twitter.com/LnLofNpPUS — The Narry Press (@thenarrypress) February 12, 2021

new photo of NEW PHOTO OF Niall and Harry NIALL AND HARRY pic.twitter.com/OcM8pq7c8h — kin ◟̽◞̽ tpwk²⁸ (@xxtoplinsonxx) February 12, 2021

NO I CANT COPE APPARENTLY THIS IS NIALL AND HARRY ON A HIKE A FEW DAYS AGO MY FAVOURITES 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QqPxOoaWh9 — shannon (@narrysfineline) February 12, 2021

“Harry e Niall da qualche parte nel mondo insieme” Wait a minute WAIT A DAMN MINUTE pic.twitter.com/hyNGgqxTZ6 — Mich loves “the boys”🫂 (@mlovesh_) February 12, 2021

I HAVE 99.9 PROBLEMS AND HARRY AND NIALL GOING HIKING TOGETHER SOLVED ABSOLUTELY ALL OF THEM- #HarryStyles #niallandharry #NiallHoran pic.twitter.com/qroGKzsuTe — Anna (@AnnaaParedess) February 12, 2021

HARRY NIALL TOGETHER I CANT BREATHE IM SORRY 😭 pic.twitter.com/8hzo6F7LE1 — Karla (@karlamarti_) February 12, 2021

NO CAUSE IF THIS PERSON GOT THIS PICTURE ON FEBRUARY 2ND THAT MEANS NIALL AND HARRY WERE TOGETHER AFTER HARRY’S BIRTHDAY HELP ME?????? pic.twitter.com/Pm2NJ8NjAz — bri ♡’s louis (@svnflowerbri) February 12, 2021

Last year, an Eagles concert in London brought together Harry Styles and Niall Horan. The duo was spotted at the same event and the two were even captured in the same frame at the event. Fans had gone crazy seeing the pictures and made it go viral on social media. Harry Styles Looks Exactly like Louis Tomlinson with His New Hairstyle and 'Larry Stylinson' Shippers Have Risen Again!

One Direction shot to fame after finishing third in the popular British reality show The X Factor in 2010. Later, the band received massive recognition f.or their hit singles including What Makes You Beautiful, Live While We're Young. It is considered unlikely that the band may come together again but their fans certainly don't want to give up any hope.

