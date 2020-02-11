Oscars 2020: Riverdale Stars Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Avoided Posing with Each Other at Vanity Fair After-Party

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at Oscars 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Vanity Fair Oscar after-party was quite a starry affair and even though Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra decided to ditch it for reasons best known to her, we are glad for others made up for her absence. Among the many celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Kate Hudson was the team of Riverdale, looking smashing in their #ootns. From Cole Sprouse to Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, every prominent Riverdale star was present at the soiree but there something was definitely amiss. Cole Sprouse Had Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Working on 'Friends'.

Eyebrows were raised when Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse posed solo for the paparazzi. The lovebirds who met on the show are now dating since forever and though we heard rumours of them parting ways, there was no solid evidence about their relationship going kaput. So when the duo avoided posing with each other, many onlookers felt that things weren't normal between the duo. A report in E! further states how their night went at the after-party. People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Sarah Hyland, Zendaya, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa Add Some Uber Panache To The 'Starry' Celebration!

A source present at the party was quoted by the publication saying, "Lili and Cole arrived around the same time but did not see them hang out together. Cole and Dylan stuck together the majority of the night with Barbara but did not see any interactions between them and Lili." Their "cold" appearance at the after-party was a follow-up of them unfollowing each other on Instagram. However, they brushed off the report saying it was a technical error. Well, we sincerely hope it was an error and not intentional on their part.