It was a blooper moment at the 94th Academy Award when Jason Momoa hysterically burped into the mic while presenting the Best Sound Editing honour as part of a bit with actor Josh Brolin. Momoa and Brolin took to the stage to present the award and began joking with each other. Oscars 2022: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock at 94th Academy Award for Making Joke About His Wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Watch Video).

Brolin began by asking Momoa if he had ever been nominated for an Academy Award. Momoa with a laugh said 'no'. The 'Aquaman' star then quipped that he can nominate his name in every category so he, too, can win a statuette. Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa and Benedict Cumberbatch Show Support for Ukraine at 94th Academy Awards.

Check Out Some Tweets:

Genius!

“Okay, team. ABC won’t let us broadcast every category. The audience is upset, and they’ll be judging every spare moment because of it. So these have to be the best jokes you’ve ever written.” “Jason Momoa burps?” “Genius.” — Norm Harper (@ThatNormDude) March 28, 2022

OMG!

Did jason momoa just burp? — Christine Estima (@christineestima) March 28, 2022

Brolin joked that the sound Momoa would be nominated for would be his burps. The two then proceeded to announce the nominees and winner for best sound editing.

