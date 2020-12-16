Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's romance was the highlight of the nineties. The two got married only after knowing each other for 96 hours and went on a honeymoon that turned into a sex tape scandal. While Pamela's personal life always made it to the tabloids, her sex tape took the front page in the newspaper in 1995. A scandal this big is now getting narrowed down to a show by Hulu. The series, with the working title Pam & Tommy, will reflect on the couple's love life leading to the divorce and their legal battles with Internet Entertainment Group, which distributed their private video. Pamela Anderson Writes a Letter to PM Modi Urging to Serve Only Vegan Food at Government Events.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have reportedly been roped in to essay the roles of Pamela and Tommy on the screen. While the cast must be fresh, the project has been in talks for quite a while. After two years of discussions, Hulu finally decided to make the show. Seth Rogen will be producing the series and is likely to take up the role of the guy who stole and leaked the tape.

Initially, James Franco was supposed to direct and play Tommy Lee, but he backed out of the project in 2018 after his film The Disaster Artist received major flak. Craig Gillespie then donned the director's hat and will direct the eight-episode series, which was written by Rob Siege. Evan Goldberg along with Rogen will back the project under their banner Point Grey along with Dylan Sellers' Limelight and Annapurna TV. Pamela Anderson Married Again! 4 Times The Baywatch Actress Said 'I Do' In The Past.

Pam and Tommy hardly invented the celebrity sex tape, but they popularized it so it will be exciting to see how the filmmakers sum up this riot in an eight-episode series. Shooting for the same is due to commence filming in spring 2021. It is reported that while Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are not involved in Pam & Tommy, they are aware that it's happening.

