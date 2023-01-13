Patrick Dempsey is everything that was right about Grey's Anatomy. We do have huge respect for the cases the series spoke about but it definitely was the perfect face of this man which kept us hooked. Honestly, we didn't even care if his relationship with Meredith Grey wasn't going anywhere at one point in time or what was happening to it for that matter. We just loved staring at him from the other side of the screens and wish a McDreamy moment in our lives too. So it did come as a surprise to us that the actor once wanted to join a circus. Patrick Dempsey Birthday: Did The Actor's Proposal Scene In Sweet Home Alabama Inspire Nick Jonas' Proposal To Priyanka Chopra?.

Speaking to EW a few years back, Patrick Dempsey revealed, "My shop teacher was in this vaudeville group and, to entertain the students, he started teaching people how to juggle, and that’s how it started. I signed up to try and get into Ringling Brothers." The latter is a circus company.

As luck would have it, he wasn't allowed in the program but what boggled him more was the questions he was asked. He added, "The questionnaire is the most absurd thing you’ve ever seen like, ‘How do you get along with people in small cars?’ Things like that." Disenchanted Movie Review: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey’s Fantasy Sequel Lacks That Classic Disney Magic (LatestLY Exclusive).

By the way, Patrick Dempsey asserts he can juggle and make ballon animals pretty well. How about a birthday party at our home, Dr Shephard?

