The lovely couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. Their sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post on this special day. Had it not been this quarantine phase, we bet, the Jonas’ would have kicked-off the celebrations already with all glitz and glamour. We all know how the Jonas’ love family gathering and this time they have double reason to celebrate. One is obviously the couple’s first wedding anniversary and another major reason, the little bundle of joy that they are set to welcome. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas for Their Wedding, Says ‘Truly the Happiest People I Know’.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aka Jophie (as the couple is fondly known) have been dating each other since 2016 and they have been everyone’s favourite since then. Whenever the duo stepped out together, their pictures have set the internet on fire. Sophie and Joe’s wedding came as a huge surprise for all their fans. If you remember, before tying the knot (their second wedding) on June 29, 2019, in Paris, in the presence of family and close pals, they had first tied the knot on May 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It had happened right after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and when some pictures from their secret wedding hit the internet, it was then the world got to know that Sophie and Joe got hitched. GoT Actress Sophie Turner Opts For A Relaxed Maternity Wear As She Steps Out With Joe Jonas For A Walk (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Post For Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Post For Jophie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together. Although the couple never made any official announcement about that as well, they never really shied from making public appearances. There have been numerous times when Sophie was spotted stepping out with Joe for a walk in LA and flaunting her baby bump in her relaxed maternity wear. Here’s wishing Joe and Sophie a wonderful day and many more years of love and togetherness! Happy first wedding anniversary, Jophie!

