Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice, a towering figure and women’s rights champion breathed her last on Friday, September 18. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. RBG as she was referred to by many became the court’s second female justice and was an inspiration to women across the globe. argued six key cases before the court in the 1970s when she was an architect of the women’s rights movement. She won five. The women's rights champion was a legend and hence her life was adapted on screen on two occasions. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87: Here are Inspiring Quotes from The Renowned US Supreme Court Justice.

As we celebrate her legacy and work, we take a look at two films that chronicled her life closely. RBG is a documentary that detailed Ginsburg's and her landmark work in the most personal manner and is a must-watch for those wanting to know more about this legendary persona. Another film that revolved around her life was the 2018 movie starring Felicity Jones in lead titled, On the Basis Of Sex. The film follows Ginsburg's life from being a first-year student at Harvard Law School and as a struggling attorney and young mother who faces discrimination in court. Here's where you can watch these amazing films based on the life of Ginsburg.

On the Basis Of Sex - Amazon Prime US (Rent or Purchase)

RBG - Netflix

Despite Ginsburg being an extremely famous personality, many don't know of her true achievements and these films will certainly give you a glimpse of that. Condolences have been pouring in from celebrities and other major personalities over Ginsburg's sad demise. Ruth Bader Ginsburg No More: Julia Roberts, Brie Larson and Others Mourn the Loss of US Supreme Court Justice.

The UN Women Twitter handle while condoling the death of Ginsburg wrote, "We will never forget Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice. #RBG was a champion for justice and she cleared the way for gender equality so other women can have a seat at the table. Her legacy will live on. Rest in power."

