Washington, September 21: Social activist Monica Lewinsky, who was at centre of former President Bill Clinton's impeachment row, trained guns at the Donald Trump-led incumbent government on Monday. In a tweet posted on her official handle, Lewinsky said she was more terrified now than in 1998 - when her affair with Clinton had triggered a political storm. Donald Trump to Nominate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Replacement by End of Week.

"(I) just realized i am more scared of our government now than i was in 1998. and that’s saying a lot. A. LOT. (sic)," Lewinsky tweeted. Her remarks came shortly after President Trump announced that he would be nominating late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement by end of the week.

Critics of Trump, cutting across various realms of American society, have raised apprehensions over his decision to appoint Ginsburg's successor before the November polls. The 87-year-old judge, in her dying declaration on Friday, had told her granddaughter that she should be replaced only after the presidential elections.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Clara Spera, the granddaughter of Ginsburg, reported her as saying on the death bed. The veteran judge, known for her staunch liberal views, succumbed to pancreatic canceron Friday.

See Monica Lewinsky's Tweet

just realized i am more scared of our government now than i was in 1998. and that’s saying a lot. A. LOT. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 21, 2020

A day earlier, Lewinsky had clearly expressed her disgust over Trump's decision to not to honour the dying declaration of Ginsburg. She appealed other judges of the court to raise their voice against the President's decision.

“I would love to know what the other justices — some of whom knew Justice Ginsburg for decades — think should be done with her dying wish? And what would they want if the president in office were of a different political party?” Lewinsky asked on Twitter.

Lewinsky Questing Other Judges

i would love to know what the other justices — some of whom knew justice ginsburg for decades— think should be done with her dying wish? and what would they want if the president in office were of a different political party? — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) September 20, 2020

Notably, Lewinsky had survived the worst US public-shaming campaign of the late 90s' after her affair with Clinton had come to light. The scandal had led to the impeachment of the then President in 1998, with the opposition accusing him of perjury. At the time of scandal, Lewinsky was an intern at the White House in her early 20s'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).