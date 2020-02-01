Rob Thomas' The Lost Boys Adaptation Gets Pilot Order at CW Along With Maverick

The Lost Boys 1987 Film Cast (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Series reboot of Joel Schumacher's 1987 film "The Lost Boys" has been given a pilot order by The CW. The series is a retooled version of the pilot the CW ordered last season, from Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas, reported Entertainment Weekly. In the new version, when a mother and her young sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there is a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Superman and Lois Series Featuring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Works at the CW Network.

Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. Marcos Siega, who has previously helmed the pilots for the CW series "The Vampire Diaries" and "Batwoman", has come on board to direct the new "Lost Boys" pilot. The Watch: Game of Thrones Actor Richard Dormer to Star in BBC Series Based on Terry Pratchett’s Discworld Novels.

None of the cast members from the first pilot are attached to the new version. The CW has also given pilot order to drama "Maverick". The series is set in present-day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule. Merigan Mulhern is the writer and co-executive producer on the pilot.