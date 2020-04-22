Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Come Together for the All In Challenge, Put a Pause On Their Fake Feud to Help Out Amid Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you happen to follow Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, you are probably familiar with their funny exchanges. The duo have been known to be in a fake feud since a while now and the good news is that given the current circumstances, the duo have taken a pause for a while. The Deadpool and Wolverine stars, who have taken shots at each other in videos and tweets over the years, have decided to call a truce for coronavirus relief efforts and we couldn't be happier. The duo recently teamed up for a video as they came together to help for COVID-19 relief. Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Hugh Jackman on His 24th Wedding Anniversary Instagram Post.

The hilarious video which opens with credits "inspired by X-Men: Origins Wolverine" and is "tolerated" by their wives, Blake Lively and Deb Jackman, has been made for the All In Challenge. According to the video, those who donate to support America's Food Fund during pandemic earns the chance to have Reynolds and Jackman fly to their home and assist their kids with selling lemonade at a lemonade stand. In the video, Ryan says, "For one day and one day only, we've agreed to agree to not disagree."

Check Out Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Video Here:

The video also showcases an old black and white picture showing the two have been at each other's throats for generations and Reynolds explaining how the Jackmans and Reynolds' have always been feuding for ages. Ryan Reynolds Does It Again, Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman's Wolverine On Logan's 3rd Anniversary With a Deadpool 2 Video.

Reynolds has already been in the news for making hefty contributions to food banks and New York hospitals for COVID-19 relief efforts. It has been amazing to see celebrities doing their bit to help out amid this crisis.