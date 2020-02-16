Samuel L Jackson to Headline Hitman Thriller Movie Led By 'Focus' Directors

Samuel L Jackson Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood veteran Samuel L Jackson will topline a yet-to-be-titled thriller, which will be helmed by Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. According to Deadline, Jackson will play a former hitman Morris Stokes, who is not your typical retiree. The Banker: Apple TV Plus’ Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Mackie Film to Hit Theatres in March.

When his nephew, Leslie, makes a stupid mistake, Morris gets a call from his old boss and must negotiate one last job: either help the kid recover the lost money, or put a bullet in him. Morris drags Leslie around town, making him clean up his mess while pontificating on some of life's lessons along the way. Samuel L Jackson Birthday Special: From Avengers Franchise to Quentin Tarantino Films, Here’s are Some of the Best Roles of the American Actor.

The project is penned by Matthew Stone, who co-wrote Soul Men, starring Jackson. John Davis of The Predator franchise fame is producing.