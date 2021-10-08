Sigourney Weaver is an influential actor that helped usher in the new age of sci-fi back in the ‘70s. A horror and action star icon, Sigourney Weaver instantly rose to fame and since then her career has been smooth going. Her acting prowess is so amazing that she was the first actor to be nominated for acting in a sci-fi film. She has an amazing passion for films and her roles, and it’s clearly visible when you see her act on screen. Also with a bit of bias on my side too, since she is my favorite actress of all time. Sigourney Weaver Birthday Special: From Aliens to Avatar, 11 Movie Quotes From the Actress That Make Her the ‘Queen of Awesome Burns’!

To celebrate Sigourney Weaver’s 72nd birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films ranked according to IMDb.

Snow Cake (7.4)

Sigourney Weaver in Snow Cake

Weaver stars alongside the late and great Alan Rickman in this heartfelt rom-com. Weaver plays the role of autistic person, Linda, and she completely knocks it out of the park. It’s a great and emotional film that will surely keep you glued to the screen.

Avatar (7.8)

Sigourney Weaver in Avatar

In 2009, James Cameron changed the trajectory of Sci-fi films forever with the release of Avatar. Packing in a brilliant scope of visuals and storytelling, Cameron brought the world of Pandora to life in the best way possible. It’s a story about survival, fitting in and doing the right things and Weaver fits right into those themes by playing the role of Dr Grace Augustine.

Ghostbusters (7.8)

Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters

"Who you gonna call?" And…… I think we know how the theme works from there. Ghostbusters is everyone’s favorite childhood film. Following a trio of eccentric men who take up ghost hunting, Ghostbusters is a great delight. Weaver plays the role of Dana Barrett who becomes ground zero for demonic possession.

Aliens (8.3)

Sigourney Weaver in Aliens

A sequel to a classic film like Alien which had been seven years in the making at that time had no right to be this good. With a switch in directors from Ridley to Cameron, came a switch of genre as well. Aliens took more of an action approach and gave us even more Xenomorph action. There was a great depth to Ridley’s character over here as well as she suffered from the PTSD of the first Alien film. Alien Day 2018: Top 5 Movies Based on Extra-Terrestrial Creatures to Watch Today.

Alien (8.4)

Sigourney Weaver in Alien

When talking about a perfect film, I always tend to bring up Alien. The meticulous slow build to the preposterous amounts of tension caused by this creature let loose on board scared me so much as a child. The space crew, the spaceship design, the creature design, the visuals, everything in this movie is top notch and I can watch it at any time of the day. Not to mention it is what helped boom Sigourney Weaver’s career.

I hope that Sigourney Weaver continues to have a wonderful career in Hollywood and I can’t wait to see her return again in Ghostbusters, the Avatar sequels and hopefully another Alien project down the line. With this we finish off the list and wish Sigourney Weaver a very happy birthday.

