Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be fully giving itself to multiversal shenanigans and we are all in for it. With its second trailer debuting, we are shown Spider-Man’s greatest challenge yet as he faces opponents from previous Spider-Man universes. The roster includes the likes of Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Lizard. This is the first time that we will be seeing these respective characters show up in movies since their series ended. Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: 5 Biggest Rumours About The Upcoming Promo of Tom Holland's MCU Film That You Should Know Of!

Spider-Man: No Way Home follows Peter Parker as his identity is revealed by Mysterio and is facing problems. He goes and enlists the help of Doctor Strange, but after one wrong spell, Spider-Man is forced to face his greatest challenge yet. With just how jam-packed the second trailer for Spider-Man No Way Home was, it did leave us with a few questions as well. So let’s take a look at eight questions raised by the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Watch The Trailer:

How Does Electro Get His New Look?

Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was completely blue, but in Spider-Man: No Way Home he looks like a normal person and has a yellow lightning to him. There is one specific scene in the trailer where you can see Electro still being blue, though we don’t know yet how he gets his updated appearance.

Are The Villains Going to Use Stark Tech?

In the trailer you can also see Doc Ock having red and golden arms. It looks like he will be borrowing some of it from Peter’s Iron Spider suit. This can definitely hint towards the fact that the villains might be using Stark tech in some capacity.

Where in Time Are the Villains Exactly Plucked Out Of?

Strange tells Peter that the villains are destined to die in their respective universes by the hands of Spider-Man. With Alfred Molina’s previous comments, it looks like the villains will be plucked out from their universes right before they die. That may be fine for Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Electro, but we never see Sandman and Lizard die on screen. Hopefully there is an answer for how they come into the MCU.

Who Does Goblin Throw The Bomb At?

In one of the scenes we can see Peter reach for a Pumpkin Bomb but is a tad bit too late. It looks like Green Goblin throws it at one of the supporting characters. Given the certain lack of Happy and Aunt May in the scene, our bet is either one of them biting the dust. More credence could be led to this point considering we know from the trailers that both Happy and May will be in that particular area.

Will Doc Ock Turn Against The Villains?

Given Doc Ock’s redemption at the end of Spider-Man 2, it doesn’t make sense of him being evil. Same for Sandman who also redeemed himself at the end of Spider-Man 3. Maybe he is being controlled? No one knows, but there is a specific scene where we see Doc Ock being thrown down by Electro’s lightning, hinting that he might turn on the villains.

Who Is Lizard Exactly Jumping At?

At the end of the trailer you can see Electro, Lizard and Sandman charging at Spider-Man, but Electro and Lizard are jumping in a completely different direction. It looks like there are two characters edited out there that we may see in the movie. More so, if you see the snippet from Sony Brazil’s Twitter handle, you can clearly see Lizard get punched in the face, This tweet will give you a better look at the snippet. Maybe it’s one of the rumoured Spider-Men that we see punch Lizard in the face. Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Reaction: Crazy Multiverse Shenanigans of Tom Holland, Zendaya’s MCU Film Make Fans Go Bonkers on Internet!

Who Are Coming Through the Portals at the End?

In the final seconds of the trailer we can see Doctor Strange at the top of Statue of Liberty saying they are coming. Considering how at the end of the trailer, the Statue of Liberty has Captain America’s shield, it can mean that this scene takes place earlier in the film and this is where the villains enter into the MCU.

Are Tobey and Andrew in The Film?

Well if this isn’t the question of the year. It’s been widely rumoured that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles as Spider-Man in the film. Given the invisible man punching Lizard and their respective villains being in the films, it is all but confirmed that we will be seeing them in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in theatres on December 17, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).