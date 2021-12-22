The Matrix Resurrections is out and we finally see Neo and Trinity return to screens. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss return to playing characters that have become quite the icons. The Matrix Resurrections sees Neo being pulled back out from the Matrix to fight a new evil and in process find love with Trinity again. But these two aren’t the only returning iconic characters that you will see throughout the film. The Matrix Resurrections Movie Review: Keanu Reeves’ Fourth Film in the Sci-Fi Franchise Is a Disappointingly Forgettable Outing (LatestLY Exclusive).

You see characters like Niobe return with Jada Pinkett Smith returning to play the character. We see newer versions of older characters as well. Yahya Abdul Mateen-II plays a different version of Morpheus while Jonathan Groff plays the role of Smith. But, you also see another familiar face and that’s in Priyanka Chopra stepping into the role of Sati.

Sati who you last saw as a child in The Matrix Revolutions and was portrayed by Tanveer K Atwal in that movie, returns in The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka Chopra steps into the role of a grown up Sati. Her role is basically that of giving more exposition to Neo and appearing in a few scenes helping the crew out to get Trinity out of the Matrix. Sati also hatches the ultimate plan to save Trinity in the film.

It was great seeing Priyanka Chopra in the movie, but her role was kind of disappointing. She didn’t have much to do rather than just stand around and go on and on dropping exposition. But at the same time it still felt amazing seeing such a high profile Indian actor in a big Hollywood production. Like this isn’t new for Priyanka Chopra, but still. Although she wasn’t the only Indian actor to appear in a Hollywood production.

Purab Kohli who you might have seen in films like Rock On also appears in The Matrix Resurrections. His role is extremely short and can be chalked up to as a cameo. He is a game designer working at Thomas Anderson’s company in the Matrix. He only has one dialogue saying “The best part about The Matrix was that it effed with your head.” That's all that his cameo was and honestly I quite liked that. It was a meta joke that made a lot of context in the sense of what the film was trying to do. The Matrix Trivia: Learn How the Iconic Code For Keanu Reeves’ Classic Sci-Fi Film Originated From a Sushi Recipe!

While The Matrix Resurrections has a lot of problems it was still great seeing these actors show up. The Matrix Resurrections is playing in cinemas right now.

