Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman in the upcoming limited series The Perfect Couple on Netflix. He will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom in The Perfect Couple. Ishaan Khatter’s Shirtless Pictures Highlight His Robust Physique Gained through Gymming.

The Perfect Couple also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others. The actor took to Instagram to announce the project, and wrote in the caption: "New beginnings." Netflix also shared the cast announcement and tweeted: "The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect." Nicole Kidman Leaves Hugh Jackman Surprised As She Bids the Latter’s Hat at 100,000 Dollars! (Watch Video).

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Ishaan was earlier seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. He was last seen in the film Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film Bhoot Police

