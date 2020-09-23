Remember the exciting news about Tom Cruise teaming up with SpaceX to film a movie in outer space? Well, we now have a major update on the same as it looks like we officially know when the actor is expected to be heading into space. The Space Shuttle Almanac took to Twitter on Monday (September 21) to share a photo of spacecrafts and countries set to launch from in the next three years and among it, we also found an update about Tom Cruise's project. Tom Cruise to Reunite with Doug Liman For his Outer Space Movie in Collaboration With Elon Musk & NASA.

In the post shared by the Shuttle's Twitter account, under October 2021, it reads, “SpaceX Crew Dragon” with the names name, SpaceX Pilot Lopez Alegria, Tourist 1 Tom Cruise and Tourist 2 Doug Liman. It also shows a vacant spot for a third visitor. We bet his news has got you super excited and we can't imagine what a crazy adventure this is going to be for Cruise. The tweet read, "So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October 2021."

Check Out the Tweet Here:

So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020

NASA had earlier confirmed their involvement for this project in May as NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine had tweeted saying, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality."NASA Confirms Tom Cruise's Next Film Will Be Shot On International Space Station.

Currently, Cruise has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming seventh instalment in the Mission Impossible franchise. The actor recently finished a schedule in England and headed to Norway for the next schedule.

