Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and the internet can’t be happier. Poulter is a great talent who is widely known for playing characters that are smug. So naturally of course this made him a perfect candidate for the role. He is also known for his amazing comedic talent as well, which again, is a must have for a MCU actor. Adam Warlock is going to be portrayed by a great actor and we can’t wait to see it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Will Poulter Joins Next Instalment of Marvel’s Franchise To Play Adam Warlock.

With Will Poulter’s casting, we really want to take a look at some of his earlier roles. So here are five Will Poulter roles that you should check out in order to see what he brings to the table.

Kenny Rossmore (We’re The Millers)

Will Poulter in We’re The Millers

In a film dominated by great comedic talents, Poulter stole the show with his portrayal of Kenny Rossmore. With some really fun and awkward scenes of him, he will definitely make you have a good time here.

Eustace Scrubb (The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader)

Will Poulter in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The first role of Poulter that got him into the public eye, watching him in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader was an absolute delight. Relatively young at the time, he portrayed the fish out of water scenario of his character really well. Will Poulter Is Adam Warlock: Know More About the Marvel Superhero To Be Introduced in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3!

Krauss (Detroit)

Will Poulter in Detroit

Shifting gears from his comedic roles to more serious ones, he in Detroit was a totally different beast. His performance was chilling and brought a great sense of intensity to the film. If you want to check out a great Will Poulter performance, then Detroit is for you.

Mark (Midsommar)

Will Poulter in Midsommar

With just how weird Midsommar was, Poulter fit amazingly with the cast. Focusing on a group of friends travelling to Sweden during the Midsommar festival, the film felt like a weird, gross fever dream. With an arrogant set of characters, Poulter’s Mark rose to the top.

Colin Ritman (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)

Will Poulter in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Bandersnatch was another fever dream-like film, thanks to its interactive design. Poulter plays the role of Colin Ritman who is an acclaimed game designer and things start to get weird from there. If you want to see Poulter at his best, then Bandersnatch is for you.

We can’t wait to see Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

