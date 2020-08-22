DC's FanDome event is going to be a spectacle. It is a non-stop 24-hour event that introduces us to the upcoming projects of Warner Bros and DC. This includes a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, a teaser for The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson and, most interestingly, a trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Unfortunately, before the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League could be unveiled officially at the panel at 12:20 AM, the footage has leaked online. Warner Bros has taken down a few of the leaked videos, but a couple of more have flown under the copyright radar. Massive spoilers for the trailer ahead. Read at your own risk. Shots Fired! Zack Snyder Says 'Do You Bleed?' Dialogue Makes No Sense in Justice League.

In the trailer, we get tonnes of brand new footage, which plays on the screen while Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah plays in the background. Most of the footage is in slow motion. There will be Barry AKA The Flash's love interest as well. Wohoo. Cyborg will see his father die in front of his eyes while trying to fix the mother box. What? And so much more is happening to the story.

To give you a brief about this Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder stepped away from the directorial duties of Justice League following a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon came on board as a replacement and the movie underwent major changes with intense reshoots and pivotal rewrites. The final product was not aligned with Zack Snyder's vision.

Rumours were rife that Zack Snyder's version existed in Dc's vault. And a fan movement began. Fans campaigned asking the studio to 'Release The Snyder Cut'. After years, the studio listened and Zack Snyder's Justice League will drop on HBO Max in 2021.

