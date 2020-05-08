Keh Gayi Sorry Teaser: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Sad Melody Will Instantly Strike a Chord With You; Song Out on May 12 (Watch Video)

Keh Gayi Sorry teaser out now (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After treating fans with the first look poster of her single, Keh Gai Sorry, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill have now dropped the official teaser of their song and it's all things heartwarming. After featuring with Sidharth Shukla in Bhula Dunga, this is her second musical outing post her very famous stint in Bigg Boss and going by its teaser, we are definitely looking forward to its release. While their unspoken chemistry was already well-highlighted in the video's poster, the teaser further gives us a glimpse of how touching and heartening it would be.

Going by its newly released teaser, Keh Gayi Sorry is a sad melody that will tug at your heartstrings. Gill's fans are certainly going crazy over her new announcement and the intensity is only expected to soar higher. We bet the lockdown is demotivating everyone and the surrounding is nothing but depressing but thanks to this new collaboration, we have something to look forward to and it won't disappoint. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

Check out the Teaser

The Official Teaser for #KehGayiSorry my song is live now ! Link https://t.co/s1APQvugLg @ishehnaaz_gill waitinh for all of your comments :) — Jassie Gill (@jassiegill) May 8, 2020

Keh Gayi Sorry is expected to drop online on May 12 and that's barely four days away. Yes, we do understand this short wait could mean like forever to all her fans but patience pays, right? It's better you guys hold your horses for the song will be worth all your time and wait.