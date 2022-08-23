Korean men and especially the ones found in the dramaland possess exceptional beauty. It's as if Adonis himself has bestowed them with the power of eternal beauty. Whether it's their height or personality or that face, they are simply gorgeous. Not that the Kdrama women aren't but the instances of girls going crazy over them are more than men doing the same for the women from SK shows. At least that's the case on social media. One such widely drooled-over gent is Cha Eunwoo, also a member of the Kpop group Astro. Cha Eun-woo’s Latest Jewellery Pictorial for W Korea Has Fans Swooning (View Pics).
Cha Eunwoo has such soft features and an innocent face, that it's so difficult to ignore him. As if that's not enough, his Instagram pictures have the capability to melt anyone. Here're five pictures that left us weak in the knees. From Choi Woo-shik's The Boy Next Door to Cha Eun-Woo's My Romantic Some Recipe, 7 Good K-dramas You Can Actually Watch for Free On YouTube!.
1. Watching you
View this post on Instagram
2. Aise an mujhe tum dekho... (Don't look at me like that...)
View this post on Instagram
3. We wish to be that wall
View this post on Instagram
4. Royal and ravishing
View this post on Instagram
5. Look into my eyes
View this post on Instagram
By the way, Cha Eunwoo had confessed on a variety show called All The Butlers that he would love to get married soon. That's your hint girls!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).