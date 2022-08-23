Korean men and especially the ones found in the dramaland possess exceptional beauty. It's as if Adonis himself has bestowed them with the power of eternal beauty. Whether it's their height or personality or that face, they are simply gorgeous. Not that the Kdrama women aren't but the instances of girls going crazy over them are more than men doing the same for the women from SK shows. At least that's the case on social media. One such widely drooled-over gent is Cha Eunwoo, also a member of the Kpop group Astro. Cha Eun-woo’s Latest Jewellery Pictorial for W Korea Has Fans Swooning (View Pics).

Cha Eunwoo has such soft features and an innocent face, that it's so difficult to ignore him. As if that's not enough, his Instagram pictures have the capability to melt anyone. Here're five pictures that left us weak in the knees. From Choi Woo-shik's The Boy Next Door to Cha Eun-Woo's My Romantic Some Recipe, 7 Good K-dramas You Can Actually Watch for Free On YouTube!.

1. Watching you

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

2. Aise an mujhe tum dekho... (Don't look at me like that...)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

3. We wish to be that wall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

4. Royal and ravishing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

5. Look into my eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

By the way, Cha Eunwoo had confessed on a variety show called All The Butlers that he would love to get married soon. That's your hint girls!

