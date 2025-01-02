In the aftermath of the tragic Jeju Air flight crash at Muan Airport, the live broadcast of the 2024 MBC Drama Awards was cancelled. The event is now set to be pre-recorded. Despite this disruption, the winners' list from the planned live show has been leaked online, revealing this year’s top honorees. Among the standout recipients, Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin, the stars of When The Phone Rings, were honoured with prestigious awards. Below is the full, leaked list of winners from this year’s ceremony. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rumored BF Frederic Arnault Enjoy New Year’s Day 2025 in Bangkok After Her Amazing Thailand Countdown Performance (View Pics).

MBC Drama Awards 2024 Winners

The 2024 MBC Drama Awards celebrated exceptional talent, with the prestigious Grand Prize (Daesang) awarded to Han Suk-Kyu for his outstanding portrayal in Doubt. The Best Couple award went to Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin for their remarkable on-screen chemistry in When the Phone Rings. Their heartfelt performances resonated deeply with viewers, making their win a moment of pure fan adoration. Yoo Yeon-Seok (When the Phone Rings) and Lee Je-Hoon (Chief Detective 1958) were also honoured for their compelling individual performances in their respective roles. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12 Finale: From Protecting Chae Soo-bin to Being Her Reliable Spouse – Why Yoo Yeon-seok Is the Ideal Husband Everyone Deserves.

Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin at 2024 MBC Awards

congratulations to #YooYeonSeok and #ChaeSooBin for winning Best Couple at the 2024 Mbc Drama Awards! Sajoo nation won. Top tier chemistry they served to us really deserve this award #WhenThePhoneRings pic.twitter.com/BFQl8c3nQB pic.twitter.com/40pztYl2Ly — nophias | #WhenThePhoneRings (@nophiasandverb) December 30, 2024

Leaked Footage from 2024 MBC Awards

I can't make out where this is, but the OP is a cfan. She said it felt more amazing hearing it live and seeing the MV as the background. The experience was phenomenal. #WhenthePhoneRings pic.twitter.com/3UdQLTODCr — D E V watching WTPR (@MaumDev85) December 31, 2024

Further, Drama of the Year accolade was claimed by Chief Detective 1958, lauded for its gripping narrative and exceptional ensemble cast. Byun Yo Han won Best Actor for his intense, transformative role in Black Out, while Kim Nam Joo received Best Actress for her emotionally rich portrayal in Wonderful World. Heo Nam Joon (When the Phone Rings) and Lee Ga Seop (Black Out) shared the Best New Actor award, while Chae Won Bin (Doubt) was honoured as Best New Actress, marking a promising start to her burgeoning career.

Official Statement by MBC

The 2024 MBC Drama Awards, originally scheduled to air on December 30 at 8:40 PM (KST), was cancelled, as confirmed by the organisers. In an official statement, MBC expressed, “In light of this tragic incident and to share in the mourning with the nation, the live broadcast of the 2024 MBC Drama Awards, originally scheduled for today, December 30, has been cancelled and will be replaced with a pre-recorded broadcast. The decision was made out of respect for the victims and to stand in solidarity with the grief of their families."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).