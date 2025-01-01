When The Phone Rings has been captivating audiences since December 2024. With only episodes 11 and 12 remaining, the drama is building up to its grand finale, set to answer lingering questions and leave a lasting impression. From winning awards for Best Couple to topping TRP charts with episodes 10 and 11, Chae Soo-bin and Yoo Yeon-seok's romance-thriller has been an exhilarating ride for K-drama fans. While we’ve already explored why the show has garnered so much attention and what we can expect from the upcoming episodes, let’s shift focus to something that has caught everyone's eye – why Yoo Yeon-seok’s Baek Sa-eon, the character he plays in When The Phone Rings, is the perfect husband material, straight from a webtoon. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12 Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Drama Approaches Its Conclusion, 3 Key Points to Keep in Mind Before the Release.

Here are a few points to justify why he is 'THE PERFECT HUSBAND' example that everyone deserves. His emotional maturity and unwavering support for his wife make him stand out as the ideal partner.

The Man Who Listens to His Wife

The show is based on the web novel *The Number You Have Dialed*, written by Geon Eomul Nyeo. Yoo Yeon-seok’s character has captured the audience’s attention. The man who listens to his wife, never growing frustrated or reacting harshly, is undoubtedly a true green flag.

He Loves His Wife -Unconditionally

Though their marriage in When The Phone Rings is initially a contract, Yoo Yeon-Seok, playing Baek Sa-eon, never pressures his wife (portrayed by Chae Soo-bin as Hong Hee-joo / Na Hee-joo) into anything. Instead, he loves her quietly and without expectation. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episode 10 TRP: Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's MBC Drama Hits 7.5 Percent, Surpasses ‘Check-In Hanyang’ and ‘The Tale of Lady OK’.

Childhood Love

Baek Sa-eon has loved Hong Hee-joo since childhood. He vowed to protect her at all costs and has kept that promise. Over the years, he has done everything in his power to keep her safe.

