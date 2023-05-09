Tale of Nine Tailed 1938 returned to the screens last weekend and since then it has been one of the most talked about Korean dramas of the month. It's always nice to watch Lee Dong Wook play a thousand-year-old Gumiho, his one-and-off rivalry with his brother played by Kim Bum and Wook's hair. The latter deserves an Instagram account of itself! But it seems this time we will have to add another to this list for future references. The Boyz's Younghoon goes bad here and fans are loving it! All Of Us Are Dead Season 2, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 - 5 Korean Drama Sequels We Can't Wait To Watch In 2023.

Where have you watched Younghoon before? Well, he played a few not-so-long roles in Love Revolution and One The Woman. Tale of Nine Tailed 1938 will easily be his breakout role. Let us tell you how the internet is simping on him! Gong Yoo As Goblin, Kim Soo-hyun As Alien, Jun Ji-hyun As Mermaid - 5 Fantasy Characters in Popular K-Dramas We Totally Heart!.

i didn’t know that villain younghoon in hanbok would be this sexy 🫠@WE_THE_BOYZ pic.twitter.com/gdz0Q3TwCv — Fit.러브잇 🍀 (@eternallyksw) May 6, 2023

That pretty devil in pink!

and when everyone starts asking who is the pretty guy that wearing pink >>> finding out who Dong Bangsak is >>> knowing he is kim younghoon from the boyz >>> starts stanning the boyz >>> THE BOYZ WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/2qc535jFUq — #67 (@hoonpedia) May 6, 2023

The macho man

younghoon said in 🫧 that for this scene he shot it himself.. no stuntman replacing him.. pic.twitter.com/KlzfZn7pUu — 상상 (@for82sy) May 6, 2023

For our eyes only

man this reminds me of the “you have no idea” scene from the glory LIKE THE EYES THE ACTING OH MY GOD ACTOR YOUNGHOON YOU ARE THE BOMB pic.twitter.com/gejXMeAlqk — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@foreverwithjyu) May 7, 2023

Sexy and slick

“but younghoon k¡IIed them” and he looked extremely sexy doing that pic.twitter.com/uSfB2ojwMc — ˙◠ ̫◠ (@juyQmi) May 6, 2023

Younghoon's charms are surely catching on with the fans. We wonder if he becomes the global Korean discovery of 2023, like Park Solomon last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).