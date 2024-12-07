MBC's When the Phone Rings is a captivating South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin. The show explores the complexities of a marriage of convenience that takes an unexpected turn after a life-altering event. The series has garnered significant attention, ranking fourth on the global non-English TV list with an impressive 6.6 million views. As the story unfolds in its four released episodes, viewers are drawn into the intricate dynamics between the two protagonists. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 and 6 Postponed: Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Must Rewatch Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's Intense K-Drama on Netflix.

'When the Phone Rings' Garners 6.6 Million Views

Netflix's recent TOP 10 list reveals the soaring popularity of the South Korean series When the Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin. The show secured the fourth position with a staggering 29.7 million viewing hours across its four episodes, garnering over 6.6 million views. This remarkable achievement marks a two-spot climb from the previous week, highlighting its growing global appeal. The series has further solidified its dominance by topping Netflix's South Korean shows for the week, along with securing top 10 positions in over 30 countries, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and many more. Its global reach extends to 48 countries across America, Asia and Europe, solidifying its status as a global phenomenon. ‘I Am Still – The Original’ Review: Jungkook’s Documentary Unveiling the ‘Golden’ Maknae’s Solo Album Production Journey Is Must-See For K-Pop Fans, Say Critics.

Watch 'When the Phone Rings' Trailer:

'When the Phone Rings' Plot

When the Phone Rings is a gripping South Korean series that explores the complexities of a politically ambitious husband and his mute wife. Their already strained three-year marriage is pushed to the brink after a chilling phone call from a kidnapper. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, the series is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes released every Friday and Saturday.

