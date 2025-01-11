As When the Phone Rings concluded its successful run, Netflix introduced a new Korean drama last week to captivate audiences: When the Stars Gossip. Featuring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin in lead roles, the series has created a buzz since its reveal, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its premiere. The wait ended last Saturday (January 4) as When the Stars Gossip premiered amid much excitement and high expectations. ‘When the Stars Gossip’: Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho’s tvN Drama to Premiere on January 4 – Here Are 3 Handy Space Dictionary Terms to Get You Ready for the Cosmic Adventure.

Everything You Need to Know About When the Stars Gossip Episode 3

The highly anticipated Episode 3 of the K-drama When the Stars Gossip is set to premiere on January 11. South Korean audiences can catch the latest episode on tvN at 21:20 KST, while international viewers, including those in India, can stream it on Netflix starting at 5:50 PM IST. With a consistent release schedule of new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. ‘When The Stars Gossip’: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin and Oh Jung Se’s Space Romance Premieres on January 4, 2025; Here Are Three Reasons To Watch the TvN Drama.

When The Stars Gossip Trailer

When the Stars Gossip

When the Stars Gossip offers a captivating blend of mystery, ambition, and romance. The story follows Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN on a space station tour with hidden motives tied to his aspirations as the future son-in-law of Korea’s powerful MZ Group. Commander Eve Kim leads the mission but finds her disciplined nature challenged by unexpected emotions.

