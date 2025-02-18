Meem Se Mohabbat left us at a cliffhanger last week as we watched a tense and sad Talha Ahmed (played by Ahad Raza Mir) walk towards a happy and hopeful Roshi (Played by Dananeer Mobeen). Fans have been eagerly waiting for Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19 - which is sure to give us Roshi’s long pending love confession, Talha’s stern warnings and a lot more drama. The latest promo of Hum TV’s Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19 showed us that the coming week is bound to be filled with all the drama and unexpected twists and turns. As we inch closer to the airing of Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19, here’s what the promo promised. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 19 SPOILER: Talha Angrily Snaps at Roshi, Asks Her 'To Stay out of His Personal Life' As Shariq Makes Sinister Plan (Watch Video).

Based on the previous few episodes as well as the sneak peeks we witnessed, Talha, who has been influenced by Sabeeka’s false accusation, brought Roshi to their construction site to give her a fair warning in complete privacy. However, shocked by the warnings, Roshi is expected to confess her love for Talha in the most heartbreaking way possible - by telling him that he is not, in fact, worthy of his love. The new Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19 promo gives us a glimpse of the story beyond this.

The teaser begins with the romantic Dadu Jaan telling his wife that they should accept the offer to marry Roshi, should it reach their doors. We also see a generally heartbroken Roshi walking through the daily routines of life before she has another face-off with Talha, where she is fired. A teary-eyed Roshi makes this confession to presumably Abid Uncle, as she tells them that she has been asked not to speak to them either. The teaser also shows Abid uncle trying to talk some sense into Talha, while Mohid, unaware of the tensions in the house, simply wants to meet and hang out with Roshi. In another heart-to-heart conversation that Talha is having with his father, Abid, he reiterates that he is, in fact, not interested in Roshi. On the other hand, we see a vindicated Sabeeka trying to taunt Roshi some more about Talha choosing her and firing Roshi because of it. The action-packed sneak peek ends with the usually calm and composed Talha losing his cool in front of Mohid when he tries to insist on going to Roshi’s house.

Meem Se Mohabbat - Latest Episode 19 Promo (Watch Video)

Fans have been collectively enraged at the way that Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed enrages the little boy and are already busy flooding social media with memes and reactions to the new sneak peek. Meem Se Mohabbat has quickly become one of the most popular ongoing Pakistani dramas that is not only building a strong following across Pakistan but also has a strong fan club across borders in other South Asian countries. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 19 is set to air on Wednesday, February 19, on Hum TV and will subsequently be available to stream on Hum TV’s YouTube channel.

