Ram Gopal Varma recently released his digital film, Climax starring adult film star Mia Malkova and now is all set for the release of his second film, Naked. The trailer and teaser of the film have already created a stir online for their erotic content. The film is an erotic thriller and will be released digitally on Shreyas ET. The streaming charge for the film is Rs 200. The filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the film's release along with a poster announcing its release date. The poster like the previously released teaser features a woman's cleavage in focus. Naked Nanga Nagnam: Ram Gopal Varma Introduces NNN's Lead Actress, Sweety! (View Pics).

The director taking to Twitter wrote, "The 22 mnts Erotic Thriller NAKED film Releasing today June 27 th June 9 pm on and at 9.30 pm @theallyindia @proyuvraaj @sharanyaloui Watch Trailer." The director had earlier shared the film's trailer along with the hashtag NNN and wrote, 'I'm not Rajamouli and this is not RRR'. Ram Gopal Varma's last digital release, Climax had leaked online and we wonder if the filmmaker will be taking more precautions for this one. In another tweet, talking about the film, RGV also wrote, "NAKED is a film which takes a dark look at immorality in relationships."

Check Out His Tweet Here:

The 22 mnts Erotic Thriller NAKED film Releasing today June 27 th June 9 pm on https://t.co/FD65qcsZgchttps://t.co/vSZEYIhemS and at 9.30 pm on https://t.co/T9KyUG1dJB Rs200 per view @theallyindia, @proyuvraaj @sharanyalouis Watch Trailer https://t.co/GhqaEOspSw pic.twitter.com/yXaCnYFXgb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 27, 2020

Recently, RGV had shared a picture of the film's leading lady, Sweety. Introducing her, he wrote, "Here’s welcoming the NAKED film heroine the RED HOT saree clad Sweety into the twitter world. @sweetyNNN is a woman with attitude #NNN Her insta handle is sweety.nnn." Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Ram Gopal Varma Defends Karan Johar After Netizens Blame Him for Nepotism.

After Naked, the director will also be working on a film that he has announced as, 'Kidnapping of Katrina Kaif'. Apart from the title, not much is known about the film.

