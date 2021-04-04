Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the definition of beauty. She posted a transformation video on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a bathrobe. "And she gave no f***s. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. The end. Beauty is however you choose to define it," Priyanka wrote alongside the clip. The White Tiger: Nick Jonas Reviews Wifey Priyanka Chopra’s Netflix Film; Calls It 'Unreal' and Hails PeeCee as 'Exceptional'!

Speaking about her work, Priyanka has been riding high on the success of the OTT film The White Tiger. She has executive-produced the film and also essayed a role in the film which is making its presence felt in the awards season. The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Co Celebrate as As They Complete 50 Days Of Shoot of This Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The White Tiger is nominated for two awards at the BAFTAs (in Best Actor category for Adarsh Gourav and in Best Adapted screenplay category for Ramin Bahrani), and for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.The White Tiger is based on Arvind Adiga's book of the same name.

