India's first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya passed away on October 15, 2020, at the age of the 91. Confirming her demise, her daughter told PTI that she was suffering from brain tumour from the past eight years and died on Thursday morning. She hailed from Kolhapur and was born on April 28, 1929. Athaiya never studied fashion but felt fulfilled by working in movies as a designer. She is popularly known for winning Best Costume Design Oscar for her work in the Gandhi (1982). As soon as this news was out, her admirers mourned the loss of the Academy award winner. Bhanu Athaiya, Costume Designer and India’s First Oscar Winner, Dies at 91 After Battling Brain Tumour.

Apart from Richard Attenborough's Gandhi, Bhanu Athaiya has also worked as a designer in Bollywood films namely C.I.D, Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Teesri Manzil, Johny Mera Naam, Guide, Abhinetri, Agneepath (1990) to name a few. In her career spanning five decades, she was also bestowed with National Award for Lekin and Lagaan. Here are a few Tweets expressing condolences over the demise of Athaiya. Pearl V Puri's Father Vipin Puri Passes Away Due to Heart Attack.

#1

Extraordinaire cinematic contribution lives on to inspire generations upon generations RIP #bhanuathaiya — Ravi Guria (@raviguria) October 15, 2020

#2

Sad News: #BhanuAthaiya the Oscar winning (#Gandhi) Costume Designer has passed away. A few of her notable works included,Lagaan,Pyaasa,Kaaghaz Ke Phool,Chaandni,Karz,Nikaah,Razia Sultan,Mera Naam Joker,Teesri Manzil,Henna,Guide,Waqt etc. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 15, 2020

#3

India’s first Oscar winner — costume designer #bhanuathaiya is no more. Oscars reminds me of @Irrfan who once told me, an #Oscar nominee holds a lot of weight for an artiste. Even if you don’t win, being nominated itself is an honour. This woman won it in the 80s! pic.twitter.com/8kvNpT8GXc — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) October 15, 2020

#4

#5

The greatest Indian costume designer & also the first Indian to win an oscar for #Gandhi ..#bhanuathaiya bids adieu to the world...may the #queenofcostumes rest in peace..🙏🙏 — tariq siddiqui (@tariqsiddiqui18) October 15, 2020

#6

From CID to Guide to Gandhi to Lagaan, what a journey! RIP #BhanuAthaiya https://t.co/emhdm4lVPW — Siddharth (@RJSIDDHARTH) October 15, 2020

#7

A filmography that includes Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Mera Naam Joker, Gandhi, Karz, Chandni, Agneepath, Lagaan, Swades...an absolute tour de force of talent. Rest in peace, #BhanuAthaiya. Thank you for the movies. pic.twitter.com/LVrSL8HrQG — Manu Maharshi (@manumaharshi) October 15, 2020

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, the deceased had expressed how elated she felt to be part of the showbiz. “For me, it (working for cinema) became a way to express myself and let my imagination soar. It was so fulfilling that I did not feel the need to do anything else, like opening a boutique. Top stars started approaching me on their own and recommending me to filmmakers. Nargis loved my designs," she had said. May her soul rest in peace.

