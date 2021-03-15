Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse from her cricket practice for the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee posted a string of videos on Instagram Stories, where she is seen playing cricket. Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Trains Under Mithali Raj's Former Teammate Nooshin AL Khadeer For the Indian Cricketer's Biopic.

"Practicing how to get catch out," Taapsee wrote on one of the clips. Taapsee is currently undergoing cricket training for her role as Mithali Raj. Shabaash Mithu: Director Rahul Dholakia Praises Taapsee Pannu As She Brushes Her Cricketing Skills for Mithali Raj Biopic.

Check Out Few Snaps From Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Story:

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She has a slew of films coming up including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

