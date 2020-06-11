Aadujeevitham: Another Crew Member From Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Set Gets Tested Positive For COVID-19

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo Credits: Twitter)

South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran fans breathed a sigh of relief as he returned safely from Jordan to India, after the team of Aadujeevitham being stuck there amid lockdown. He tested negative after taking COVID-19 tests. Soon came the news that a 58-year-old crew member was tested positive for the virus. The translator on the sets was from Pandikkad in Mallapuram district. Now, in the latest development, one more crew member has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Prithviraj Sukumaran Voluntarily Gets Tested For COVID-19 and the Result Is Negative, Malayalam Actor Shares Test Report on Social Media.

He was also with the 58-member team who returned to Kerala from Jordan on May 22. He was kept in the quarantine just like others. However, on being tested positive, he is being treated at the Kunnamkulam Taluk hospital. As per India Today, he is from native of Kattakampal district in Thrissur.

The team who was stranded at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan was brought back to India via repatriation flight as part of Vande Bharat mission that is specially allotted to rescue the stranded people.

On the other hand, Prithviraj took a coronavirus test voluntarily and got tested negative. He shared the same with his fans saying, “Did a voluntary COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all.” Well, for now, the shoot of Aadujeevitham sees an indefinite pause even if the shooting permissions are given by the respective government bodies in the states.

being stuck there amid lockdown. He tested negative after taking COVID-19 tests. Soon came the news that a 58-year-old crew member was tested positive for the virus. The translator on the sets was from Pandikkad in Mallapuram district. Now, in the latest development, one more crew member has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

He was also with the 58-member team who returned to Kerala from Jordan on May 22. He was kept in the quarantine just like others. However, on being tested positive, he is being treated at the Kunnamkulam Taluk hospital. As per India Today, he is from native of Kattakampal district in Thrissur.

The team who was stranded at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan was brought back to India via repatriation flight as part of Vande Bharat mission that is specially allotted to rescue the stranded people.

On the other hand, Prithviraj took a coronavirus test voluntarily and got tested negative. He shared the same with his fans saying, “Did a voluntary COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all.” Well, for now, the shoot of Aadujeevitham sees an indefinite pause even if the shooting permissions are given by the respective government bodies in the states.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).