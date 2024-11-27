Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The Prime Video series directed by Raj and DK hit the streaming platform on November 6 and has received positive reactions from fans and critics alike. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is facing trolling for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Just days ahead of her ex's wedding with Sobhita Dhuliapala, the Theri actress has broken her silence regarding it. Ahead of Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals About Spending a ‘Ridiculous Amount of Money’ on Gifts on Her Ex (Watch Video).

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared how women are subjected to far greater trolling and judgement compared to men after undergoing a divorce. She said, "Unfortunately, we live in a society which is patriarchal in nature, that anytime something goes wrong, a woman gets subjected to...I'm not saying men don't; men do, but a woman gets subjected to a lot more judgement and a lot more shaming, not just online, even in real life."

In the same interview, the Citadel actress shared the changes her life has undergone after her divorce in 2021. She said, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there's a lot of shaming and stigma attached. I get a lot of comments saying 'second hand', 'used', and 'wasted life'. You are pushed to a corner where you are supposed to feel like a failure, that you were once married, and now you are not." Samantha calls this experience really hard for anyone who has to go through it.

Reacting to the false things being said about her after her divorce, Samantha said, "You gain a bunch of people who are so fickle. They may love you for a minute, and then maybe three days later, you do something stupid, and they go back to hating you again." However, the actress said that her close friends and family know the truth, so the negativity doesn't bother her. She also revealed that she has stopped seeking validation, and public approval no longer affects her. Will Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Have a Big Fat Indian Wedding? Nagarjuna Akkineni Spills the Beans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who last starred in Citadel: Honey Bunny, has Maa Inti Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand in her pipeline.

