As Naga Chaitanya prepares for his second marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a candid revelation that caught the attention of fans and media alike. During a rapid fire round with her Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan, the actress was asked about some of her past experiences. In a lighthearted moment, Samantha admitted to spending a ‘ridiculous amount of money’ on gifts on her ex. ‘I Accept Failure’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Past Mistakes Amid Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Preparations.

When Varun Dhawan asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, “What’s the most ridiculous amount of money you’ve spent on something completely useless?” Samantha’s quick-witted response was, “My ex’s expensive gifts.” Varun, surprised by her candidness, pressed further, asking, “Which is how much?” With a laugh, Samantha awkwardly admitted, “Quite a bit,” before urging Varun to “move on” to another topic. The actress has not mentioned Naga Chaitanya’s name during the interview. Will Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Have a Big Fat Indian Wedding? Nagarjuna Akkineni Spills the Beans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Honest Confession

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were in a relationship for several years before they tied the knot in October 2017. However, their marriage ended in October 2021, when they announced their separation. Naga Chaitanyaa is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala next month. The couple will be tying the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad, following traditional Telugu customs in an intimate ceremony.

