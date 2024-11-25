Payal Kapadia's glorious, Grand Prix-winning masterpiece All We Imagine as Light has finally been released nationwide in India after a limited run in select theatres in Kerala. Starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in lead roles, with Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal supporting parts, All We Imagine as Light explores the lives of two Malayali migrant nurses, Prabha and Anu, who work in a Mumbai hospital and share a flat. Both face distinct emotional crises. Prabha, the more responsible of the two, looks out for Anu but begins to confront her own loneliness when her husband, who left for Germany over a year ago and has been completely incommunicado, inexplicably sends her a rice cooker. The gesture forces her to question the state of her marriage and her emotional needs, even as she finds herself withdrawing from the affection of a Malayali doctor who harbours feelings for her. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film.

Anu, meanwhile, is in a secret relationship with a Muslim man, Shiaz. The couple struggles to find private moments together and yearns for intimacy, yet their meetings are marked by logistical challenges and societal pressures. Anu is deeply anxious about the future of their relationship, especially regarding her parents’ potential disapproval. She hasn’t even confided in Prabha about Shiaz, which adds to her burden.

The narrative also introduces Parvathy, a hospital worker and Prabha’s friend, who is being evicted from her home by a corrupt builder planning to redevelop the area. In the second half of the film, the three women travel to Parvathy’s village after she decides to leave the city for her native place. The solitude of this rural setting offers them a chance to reflect on their anxieties and confront their emotional dilemmas, even in mysterious and transformative ways.

In this SPOILER-filled discussion, we attempt to break down the ending of All We Imagine as Light, particularly its surreal and dreamlike conclusion for one of its characters. Of course, these interpretations are subjective, so take them with a pinch of salt.

The Mystery of the Rescued Stranger

While spending time alone near a beachside tea stall, Prabha witnesses a commotion: villagers have found a man entangled in a fishing net, nearly drowned. She administers CPR, reviving him. Since the village lacks a hospital (an ironic contrast to the Mumbai hospital featured in the first half), the villagers take him to a local doctor’s house. The doctor isn’t home, and the elderly woman there mistakenly assumes Prabha is the man’s wife. Unable to speak Marathi, Prabha cannot correct the misunderstanding. When the man regains consciousness, he has amnesia and speaks Malayalam. Prabha begins conversing with him as though he were her estranged husband. Strangely, he plays along, explaining his absence and professing his love, even calling her his "light" - a poetic nod to the film’s title. This imagined interaction gives Prabha the closure she desperately needs.

A Still From All We Imagine as Light

It becomes evident that this interaction unfolds entirely in Prabha’s imagination. The question is: where does the fantasy begin? Logically, the fabrication might start when the man starts speaking Malayalam, as it seems implausible for a Malayali man to end up in such a remote Maharashtra village. The stranger becomes a projection of what Prabha wants to hear from her husband: an explanation for his absence, an expression of love, and a farewell.

The rice cooker he sent her from Germany symbolises the lifeless state of their marriage—an object devoid of emotional connection. Prabha’s lack of intimacy and emotional fulfilment, compounded by her hesitation to reciprocate Dr Manoj’s feelings, underscores her unresolved turmoil. The CPR scene likely marks the first time Prabha has physically connected with a man since her husband left, heightening her vulnerability. The old woman’s mistaken assumption about her relationship with the stranger nudges Prabha into crafting this cathartic fantasy.

A Still From All We Imagine as Light

By imagining the stranger as her husband, Prabha stages the conversation she’s longed to have. Hearing the reassurances and apologies she’s been denied in real life, she finds the strength to move on from the emotional weight of her failed marriage.

But was the stranger real? Played by Anand Sami, the character bears a resemblance to Hridhu Haroon’s Shiaz, which may not be coincidental. Prabha, having seen Shiaz earlier in an intimate moment with Anu, might unconsciously project his features onto the stranger, filling in the blanks for a husband she may barely remember. This ambiguity enhances the film’s dreamlike quality.

Anu and Shiaz’s Forest Tryst

Shiaz follows Anu to Parvathy’s village without informing the others. Prabha discovers them kissing in the wilderness but doesn’t confront Anu. Later, Shiaz takes Anu to a secluded cave near the waves, where centuries-old statues are carved into the rocks. It’s here that Anu finally voices her fears about their future, expressing doubts about whether her Hindu family would ever accept their interfaith relationship. Shiaz admits to sharing these fears but tells her that being with her gives him the courage to face them.

A Still From All We Imagine as Light

Their subsequent lovemaking in the forest represents a significant turning point in their relationship. The act, in stark contrast to their constrained interactions in the city, symbolises their mutual acceptance and the strength of their love. The forest setting provides the privacy and freedom they lacked in Mumbai, where even finding an affordable private space was a challenge. Though, I have to ask this - couldn't they even afford an OYO room in the city?

Prabha Accepts Anu and Shiaz’s Relationship

Throughout the film, Prabha appears sceptical of Anu’s capacity for a serious romantic relationship. When she discovers Anu and Shiaz together, her initial reaction is irritation, likely stemming from a mix of protective instincts and unacknowledged jealousy. Prabha’s loneliness and unresolved feelings for her husband and Dr Manoj may fuel this response.

A Still From All We Imagine as Light

However, after her imagined closure with her husband, Prabha’s perspective shifts. She becomes more accepting of Anu and Shiaz’s relationship. Anu, who likely sees Prabha as a maternal figure, is initially surprised that Prabha knows about Shiaz. When she introduces Shiaz to both Prabha and Parvathy, it feels like a symbolic "coming out." The warm camaraderie they share during their final moments together at the shack suggests that each woman has found a semblance of peace: Prabha with herself, Parvathy with her decision to leave the city and free herself from a long-drawn battle against red-tapism that she may never win, and Anu with her relationship.

