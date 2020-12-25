The year 2020 continues to take away some of our beloved celebrities, as it does on Christmas Day. Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad, popular for his role of CI Satheesh Nair in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has passed away on December 25 in a drowning accident. He was 48. This is the second member of the film's team to have passed away this year, after Ayyappanum Koshiyum's director Sachy had died on June 18, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Passes Away at 48: Nivin Pauly, Vishnu Vishal and Netizens Express Grief Over The Tragic News.

As per a report in Indian Express, the actor had gone for a bat with his friends at Malankara dam reservoir, where he died by drowning. The actor was shooting for a film nearby in Thodupuzha, that also starred actor Joju George. Several celebrities, including actors like Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan mourned his demise as they offered condolences.

Mammootty

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. 💔 pic.twitter.com/B6hOHGffkA — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 25, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Before he came into films, Anil Nedumangad was a popular TV anchor, actor and producer on channels like Asianet and Kairali. He later made his big screen debut with the 2014 Malayalam film Njan Steve Lopez. Some of his other popular movies were Pavada, Kismath, Kammatti Paadam, Porinju Mariyam Jose and Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. May his soul rest in peace!

