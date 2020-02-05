Are Dhanush and Nithya Menen Teaming Up For D44?

Dhanush and Nithya Menen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhanush and Nithya Menen are two brilliant actors of South Indian Cinema. They have won audiences hearts with their works in their respective films. Looks like they are set to team up and leave us all impressed like never before. Rumours are rife that Dhanush and Nithya Menen are collaborating for the upcoming flick that is produced by Sun Pictures. D44: Dhanush Teams Up With Sun Pictures For His Next Film!

On December 15 it was confirmed that D44 would be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures and it would be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran. As fans await for more details, rumours started doing rounds that Nithya Menen could be roped in as the lead actress. If this happens, then it would be the first time that these two would be coming together for a film. Did You Know Malayalam Actress Nithya Menen Wanted to Be a Wildlife Filmmaker?

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the film Asuran, which opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. Besides D44, Dhanush has two other projects in his kitty. One of the films would be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, whereas the other one would be directed by Mari Selvaraj. On the other hand, Nithya Menen was last seen in the film Psycho, in which she played the role of a handicapped ex-police officer. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the makers of D44 to know about the lead actress finalised for the film and other details. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.