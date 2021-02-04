Arya and Vishal have teamed up once again after Avan Ivan. This time the duo has collaborated for an action entertainer that is helmed by Anand Shankar. The makers have shared Arya’s first look and it shows that he is all set to face his ‘Enemy’ Vishal. The upcoming film has been titled as Enemy and Arya would be seen playing the antagonist. Enemy: Vishal and Arya Reunite for Anand Shankar’s Action-Thriller.

The first look of Arya from Enemy features him in a rugged and intense avatar. There are wound marks on his face, body and one cannot also miss the unlocked handcuff on right his hand. The background of this poster also highlights machine guns and with that one can expect that there’s going to be lots of high-octane action sequences in this film. And it would be intriguing to watch the onscreen clash between Arya and Vishal. Sarpatta Parambarai: Arya as a Boxer Looks Fit and Fab in This Pa Ranjith’s Sports Drama.

Arya’s First Look In Enemy

Enemy will reportedly feature Mrinalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas the female leads. Thaman S has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Bankrolled by S Vinod Kumar, Enemy is produced under the banner of Mini Studios.

