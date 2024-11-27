Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her relationship with Antony Thattil, writing ‘15 years and counting’ in the caption of her Instagram post. The actress shared a photo with her longtime boyfriend, which seems to be from their Diwali celebration this year. The outfit colour and hairstyle in the picture match a post she had shared earlier during the Diwali festivities. This update from the Baby John actress comes amid the swirling rumours of her wedding, which is reportedly set to take place in Goa this December. Keerthy Suresh To Marry Childhood Friend Antony Thattil in Goa, CONFIRMS Actor’s Father Suresh Kumar.

Keerthy Suresh with Antony Thattil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Keerthy Suresh’s Diwali Celebration Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)