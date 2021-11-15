Tamil director C.V. Sasikumar, known for having directed the Arjun-starrer 'Sengottai', passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 57. Sources close to the director said he had been undergoing treatment for cancer for sometime at a hospital at Porur in Chennai. Babasaheb Purandare Passes Away At 99: Anil Kapoor Condoles Demise Of The Historian (View Post).

However, on Sunday, his health condition deteriorated and he died of a cardiac arrest. The director's mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Maduravoyil. Shaman Mithru Dies of COVID-19 Complications; Tamil Actor Was Known for His Role in Thorati.

For those from the film industry to pay their last respects. Sources say the funeral ceremony will take place on Monday.

