Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away here on Saturday due to ill-health. He was 82. Chandra Mohan, known for his versatile roles in a career spanning over five decades, was taken to a private super-specialty hospital on Saturday morning with complaints of being unresponsive for some 20 minutes. He was suffering from cardiac problems. Though he was resuscitated for 55 minutes, he could not be revived further and he was declared dead at about 10 AM, hospital sources said. Chandra Mohan Dies at 80; Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Rangula Ratnam, Siri Siri Muvva, Desamuduru and More.

Chandra Mohan, who started his career with Rangula Ratnam in 1966, acted in about 600 films. Some of his memorable films include Subhodayam, Sirisiri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Seetamalakshmi, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Akhari Poratam and Nuvvu naku Nachav.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, actor-turned-politician and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, renowned actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh were among leaders who condoled the death of Chandra Mohan. Chandra Mohan's demise is a great loss to the Telugu film industry, CM KCR said, adding he stood as an inspiration to many actors. Also, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of the veteran actor. "Nazeer expressed profound grief over the passing away of popular Tollywood actor Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao, widely known as Chandra Mohan, in Hyderabad on Saturday," a Raj Bhavan press release said.

The Governor noted that the versatile actor played myriad roles over the decades and won several accolades such as the Filmfare award and Nandi award. Condoling Chandra Mohan's death, the Chief Minister highlighted that the veteran thespian had carved a niche for himself in numerous films. Reddy said Chandra Mohan worked under great directors and production houses, conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members.