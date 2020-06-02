Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Get Attacked By Swarm of Bees, Tollywood Stars Not Injured

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South megastar Chiranjeevi, his son-actor Ram Charan and his daughter-in-law Upasna Konidela along with other family members, were attacked by swarm of bees on Sunday. The incident occurred at Domakonda in Telangana's Nizamabad district while they were leaving to attend Upasna's grandfather Umapathy Rao's funeral. The swarm of bees reportedly swept towards them and attacked the members rapidly. The video of the same also surfaced on the internet through some social media accounts. Dhruva: Ram Charan Shares Throwback Pics From the Film as He Misses Being On The Sets.

It is also reported that Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Upasna were protected from the attack instantly by their security. However, some of the other family members were stung by the bees unfortunately.

On the work front, Ram Charan fans are waiting for the big release which is RRR. The Tollywood hunk is collaborating with Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli for this epic drama. He will share the movie with Junior NTR and also Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt! The teaser of the film was loved by one and all. However, due to lockdown, now it is indefinite as to when the remaining portions of the flick will be shot and when the film will be ultimately released.

Same is the case with Chiranjeevi's next with Koratala Siva! Acharya was slated to release on Sankranti 2020 which is highly unlikely to happen now. Coming back to the bees attack, we hope everyone is safe!