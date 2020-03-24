Chiranjeevi to Make His Debut on Instagram, Says 'Want to Use the Platform to Express Myself on Topics That Could Help All Indians'

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits; Instagram)

The entirety of the entertainment industry is slowly giving in to the charm of social media. In Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor made her debut on Instagram recently. Down south, superstar Chiranjeevi is now all set to enter the world of social media. The actor made the announcement through a video, posted on Konidela Pro's Twitter handle. He revealed that he launch his social media handles on March 25. Just a few hours from now. He will be joining Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi, Telugu New Year. Acharya: Shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Chiranjeevi said that social media would be a great platform to share his thoughts and opinions directly with his fans. While his Twitter handle is yet to be launched, a quick search on Google proves that his Instagram handle was launched today, as you can see it in the cached data. The Instagram page was removed, after it reached 344 thousand followers in a single day. As per a report by India Today, the Insta handle was verified as well. Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Citing 'Creative Differences' - Read Tweet.

This Ugadi is going to be special. Tomorrow, your Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu is going to start interacting with you from his official social media handles. Get ready to follow and show him some love.#WelcomeMegaStarToSM pic.twitter.com/2PwDM0TT7J — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) March 24, 2020

Chiranjeevi has said, “I am happy to be on Instagram! There could not have been a better day for me to launch my account, than on this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s Day! Instagram is known to be a platform which enables authentic expression, and in today’s compelling global health scenario, I want to use the platform to express myself on topics and practices that could help all Indians, including people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I also look forward to sharing key moments of my life with them.”

Fans of the actor have been trending #WelcomeMegastarToSM on Twitter since morning. Certainly, the actor will get a grand welcome on the apps.