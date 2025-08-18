Rajinikanth’s film Coolie is slated to close its Day 5 in theatres with total domestic box office collections of INR 200 crore. As per reports, Coolie has won the 'war' against War 2, the Yash Raj Films production starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Both Coolie and War 2 released in theatres on August 14, 2025, a day ahead of India's Independence Day holiday on August 15. According to a report in The Times of India, Coolie has been smashing records. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is on track to surpass INR 200 crore in the domestic market within just four days of release in theatres. A report in Mint quotes box office tracker Sacnilk as stating that by Day 4, Coolie had amassed INR 194.25 crore at the domestic BO. Meanwhile, TOI states that Coolie’s domestic collections stand at INR 193.25 crore at the end of Day 4. War 2, though, is slowly catching up, and will cross soon INR 200 crore in almost the same time. Let's take a look at the day-wise box office of both films after their first weekend. ‘Coolie’ Box Office: Explained! Why Tickets Prices for Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Movie Range From Just INR 57 in Chennai to a Whopping INR 2000 in Bengaluru.

'Coolie' and 'War 2' Day 4 Box Office Collections

Here's a breakdown of Coolie's first four days of domestic net collections, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

'Coolie' Day-Wise and Total Box Office Net Collections by Day 4:

- Coolie Day 1 Box Office (First Thursday): INR 65 Crore

- Coolie Day 2 Box Office (First Friday): INR 54.75 Crore

- Coolie Day 3 Box Office (First Saturday): INR 39.5 Crore

- Coolie Day 4 Box Office: INR 34 Crore

- Coolie Total Box Office Domestic by Day 4: INR 193.25 Crore

- Coolie Heading Towards INR 200 Crore on Day 5 (First Monday).

Did ‘Coolie’ Beat ‘War 2’ in Opening Weekend Box Office Collections?

Yes, Coolie has won the battle against YRF's War 2 in the opening weekend box office collections. However, the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2 is not far behind. The YRF Spy Universe film collected a total of INR 173.60 crore by Day 4 in theatres, according to TOI. It means it is just about INR 20 crores behind Coolie. Therefore, War 2 may as well go on to collect INR 200 crore at the box office by Day 5 or Day 6. However, according to Koimoi, War 2 has collected INR 176 crore by Day 4, which is INR 2.4 crore more than the figure quoted by TOI. ‘War 2’ Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Actioner Sees Slight Jump on Day 2, Crosses INR 100 Crore Mark in India!

'War 2' Day-Wise and Total Box Office Net Collections by Day 4:

- War 2 Day 1 Box Office (First Thursday): INR 52.5 Crore

- War 2 Day 2 Box Office (First Friday): INR 57.5 Crore

- War 2 Day 3 Box Office (First Saturday): INR 34 Crore

- War 2 Day 4 Box Office: INR 32 Crore

- War 2 Total Box Office Domestic by Day 4: INR 176 Crore

- War 2 Heading Towards INR 200 Crore Soon.

In gross collections, both movies, Coolie and War 2, have crossed INR 200 crore at the domestic box office.

