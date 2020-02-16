Did Pawan Kalyan Gift Rs 5 Crore Flat to Ex-wife Renu Desai? Former Actress Clarifies in Her Facebook Post

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Pawan Kalyan is the youngest brother of megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor-politician has been married thrice. He was first married to Nandini from 1997 to 2007, in 2009 he tied the knot with former model and actress Renu Desai and divorced her in 2011. The duo was granted divorce in 2012 and the next year he married Anna Lezhneva. As per latest reports, Pawan Kalyan has gift a luxurious flat to his ex-wife, Renu Desai. Reports are rife that he gifted her Rs 5 crore flat to her in Hyderabad. Desai has issued a clarification in her Facebook post. Vijay Deverakonda Buys Rs 15 Crore Plush Apartment at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, Says ‘Mum Makes It Feel Home’.

Renu Desai has slammed all the reports that are doing rounds on the internet. In her Facebook post she stated that her ex-husband Pawan Kalyan has not gifted her any flat. She mentioned, “I bought it with my hard-earned money. And till now, I didn't receive any unjustifiable alimony from my former husband. I request the media to be responsible and show some dignity towards single mothers like me.”

Here’s The Post Posted By Renu Desai

There are also reports doing rounds that Akira Nandan, son of Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai, is planning to make his debut in Telugu cinema, reports Pinkvilla. It is said that Akira will be launched by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Productions. An official announcement is awaited! Till then, keep watching this space for more other updates from the world of entertainment.