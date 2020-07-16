As lockdown is getting extended indefinitely for months now, the sources and ways of entertainment consumption has changed. Cinema theatres have been temporary replaced by OTT platforms. The makers are making available more and more of fresh content here, which automatically allows pan-India audience taste different movies from various regions. One such recent announcement on Amazon Prime is Kannada film, French Biriyani. The makers recently released the trailer of this Danish Sait starrer film's trailer. Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer - Vidya Balan Announces the Release Date of Her Film on Amazon Prime With a Math Problem (Watch Video).

Actor and producer of the flick shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Enjoy the rickshaw ride with a plate of entertainment! #FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime premiering July 24, on @PrimeVideoIN Trailer out now." The trailer is filled with lots of drama and funny punches and fans are totally expecting the crazy side of comic content fame Danish. It looks like a story with hilarious twists and turns. One must watch the trailer to enjoy the pulse of it. So, check it out below.

French Biriyani Trailer:

French Biriyani was earlier slated for the release in the theatres, like the previous traditional format. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to hop into the trend of OTT releases which also helps them expand their audience beyond the certain language barrier, in one go. How did you like the trailer? Do let us know in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).