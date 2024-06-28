Director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has made a remarkable impact at the box office, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film was released on June 27 and the audience and critics showed love because of the storyline, VFX and cameos in the sci-fi film. Despite 2024 seeing a shortage of mega-budget releases, Kalki 2898 AD stands out as a significant box office success, according to reports. The film's success is a testament to its grand scale and the star power of its lead actors. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Vijay Deverakonda Praises Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film, Pens ‘Happy for All of You’.

With its unique blend of sci-fi and mythology, Kalki 2898 AD has captivated audiences, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema and setting a high benchmark for future releases. Check out the first-day estimated collection worldwide here.

Did Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Earn INR 180 Crore On Day 1?

According to Sacnilk, this spectacle amassed an impressive Rs 180 crore globally on its opening day, making it the third-largest opener in Indian cinema history. In India, Kalki 2898 AD achieved an estimated INR 95 crore across its four language versions, contributing to a domestic gross of INR 115 crore. When combined with international earnings, the film’s total reached INR 180 crore on its first day. The Telugu version alone saw an impressive 85.15 per cent occupancy rate on Thursday (June 27). Now, if the film earned that amount then Prabhas' film holds the position as the third-highest Indian opener, it is preceded by SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali 2, which grossed INR 223 crore and INR 217 crore respectively on their first days. However, the makers of the film nor Taran Adarsh have released any post regarding the Box Office collection of the film. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda, All Major Cameos in Prabhas- Deepika Padukone’s Film, Explained! (SPOILER ALERT).

Kalki 2898 AD Language-Wise Collection

Sacnilk estimated that the Telugu screenings of Kalki 2898 AD across India generated the highest box office collections at INR 64.5 crore. This was followed by the Hindi version, which earned INR 24 crore, while the Tamil version brought in INR 4 crore. The Malayalam version collected INR 2.2 crore, and the Kannada version earned INR 30 lakh.

Kalki 2898 AD Occupancy Percentage

According to Mint, on its opening day, June 27, Kalki 2898 AD achieved notable occupancies across various languages and formats. The Telugu screenings recorded an impressive 85.15% occupancy for 2D shows and 79.02% for 3D shows. In Tamil, the film garnered a 31.68% occupancy for 2D and 39.42% for 3D presentations. Hindi screenings saw an overall 29.79% occupancy for 2D and 39.15% for 3D shows. Meanwhile, Kannada screenings reported a 32.09% occupancy for 2D shows, with no data available for 3D. Finally, Malayalam screenings achieved a strong 35.94% occupancy for 2D and an impressive 79.90% for 3D shows.

Watch Kalki 2898 AD Trailer:

Kalki 2898 AD Story

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi dystopian film infused with elements of Hindu mythology, featuring a star-studded cast including Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Shobana, Anna Ben, and Saswata Chatterjee in crucial roles, apart from the main characters like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. Other than these characters one important cast is Bujji - a robot sidekick for Prabha's Bhairava. The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies on an enormous budget of Rs 600 crore, boasts music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

As the film continues its run, it is expected to maintain its strong performance and further solidify its place in box office history.

